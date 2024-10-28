Mandla Mandela unshaken by UK ‘ban’

Mandla Mandela has maintained that the denial of his visa application to the UK was an infringement of his movement and an attempt to undermine the work of the Anti-Apartheid Movement in the UK. Mandela was forced to address the Sheffield and District African Caribbean Community Association (Sadacca) virtually this month after being unable to enter the UK as he awaited the issuing of his visa.

He addressed the scheduled speaking tour titled “Dismantling Apartheid from South Africa to Palestine”. His visa application has since been denied. In a letter sent to Mandela, the UK government said they assessed his presence in the UK as “not conducive to the public good on the grounds that you have engaged in unacceptable behaviour”. “You have made multiple statements which explicitly support Hamas and their terrorist violence, including glorifying the October 7 attack on Israel and its recently deceased leader Ismail Haniyeh,” reads the letter.

It further cited a social media post which Mandela posted on the day of the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 in which he wrote: “We have left the Palestinian people with no other option than to resist with all their might and with everything at their disposal. We unequivocally support operation Al Asqa Flood”. The UK government also referred to Mandela having attended the funeral of Haniyeh in August. “It is considered that you have engaged in unacceptable behaviour by making statements which explicitly support Hamas, and similar organisations. As such your presence in the UK is considered to pose a threat to UK society as it would highly likely cause tensions amongst UK Jewish communities,” the letter further read. In his response, Mandela said: “Nothing will ever deter us from advocating for the Struggle of the Palestinian people and their rights under international law; the right to resist occupation, the right of return to their land, and the fundamental human rights accorded to all.

“We carry the legacy that Madiba advocated when he said during his trial: ‘We have fought against black domination and white domination’. We will carry this legacy with pride and fight inequality, domination, occupation and inequality wherever it raises its ugly head. We will continue to stand with the oppressed of the world wherever they may be. We will never abandon the Palestinian people who stood with us in our darkest hour.” “We will continue to raise our voice against the unjust occupation, genocide and ethnic cleansing of Gaza and all of Occupied Palestine sponsored by the UK and its ilk,” Mandela said. “The Visa refusal letter which I received is symptomatic of the UK’s complicity with apartheid Israel and its ongoing support for the genocide in Gaza and all of occupied Palestine.

We achieved our freedom despite the support apartheid South Africa received from the UK and USA and this refusal letter is an extension of the colonial mentality that seeks to deny us our right of free movement, association and speech. We will not be silenced. The denial of visa is an infringement of my movement and an attempt to undermine the work of the anti-apartheid movement in the UK,” said Mandela. A spokesperson for the UK Embassy in South Africa said the UK considered a wide range of information when assessing the suitability of visa applicants, “across a wide range of issues where it would be appropriate to refuse a visa”. “This forms part of our robust safeguards in protecting the security of the UK border."

Chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust, Mamphela Ramphele urged the UK to reconsider its “deeply regrettable” decision. “While the UK seeks to rationalise its ban on moral grounds – due to Mandela’s statements of support for Hamas and meetings with Hamas leaders – it is silent on the immorality of its own continuing support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s genocidal actions. “When members of the apartheid government held meetings with members of the South African liberation movement, designated terrorists and engaged in armed struggle, they weren’t denied visas by the UK.

“Mandela is committed to the Struggle for justice in the Holy Land, but he is not a terrorist. “He is clear in his support for Palestinians, but he is not anti-Semitic. Nor does he supply any weapons or aid to fuel the conflict, as the UK and US do,” said Ramphele. Africa4Palestine said they were saddened that the UK “has entrenched itself on the side of Israel and its genocide”.