Manenberg-based NGO feeds over 60 000 poor residents during lockdown

Cape Town - NGO Generosity for Humanity has fed close to 60 000 people after launching its Central Kitchen at Manenberg High School. The operation was in response to the need of food relief on the Cape Flats during the national lockdown. “We’re trying to create a difference by addressing the hunger Yumna Splinters Generosity for Humanity project manager LOCAL NGO Generosity for Humanity opened its Central Kitchen at Manenberg High School yesterday. Generosity for Humanity started as an informal voluntary group that acted in response to the rapid need for food relief on the Cape Flats due to the lockdown. The initial start-up funding came from family and friends intending to provide food parcels as a temporary form of relief to hundreds.

To date the organisation has managed to feed close to 60 000 people, and recognised the need to establish a central cooking and distribution centre during the Covid-19 pandemic, to provide cooked, packaged meals to areas in crisis and for food relief beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

Generosity for Humanity is also embarking on food security garden projects in both Manenberg and Nyanga that will see many people and organised groups involved in community gardening.

Generosity for Humanity project manager Yumna Splinters urged government and private companies to assist the NGO.

“There was a rapid response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the initial intention was to feed as many as we could.

“We ended up looking at the hunger situation and we realised that it’s not about Covid-19 – our communities were struggling before Covid-19.

“We’re trying to create a difference by feeding communities, addressing the hunger, which is phenomenal.

“We feed six areas: Manenburg, Nyanga, Heide Park, Hanover Park, Delft and Gugulethu, and we have nine kitchens in all.

“We need assistance from government and private companies to feed the poor of the poorest in our communities,” said Splinters.

At the launch, mayor Dan Plato said local government had to act swiftly to feed its communities.

“Government has to support NGOs; that’s why we’re supporting Generosity for Humanity. They’re doing great work in areas like Manenberg, Nyanga and Khayelitsha.

“Unfortunately, we can’t support each and every organisation out there. This is one of the fortunate ones and our support will continue.

“From the City’s side, the food aid programme will continue, we have availed a budget of R30m and capacitated over 200 soup kitchens,” said Plato.

For more information, email: [email protected] or visit their Facebook page.

Cape Times