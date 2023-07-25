Manenberg calls on City to suspend load shedding

Manenberg residents at their wits end over violence in the area have signed a petition calling for the City to suspend load shedding until crime was curbed. Hundreds of residents gathered at the corner of Jordaan Street on Sunday to sign the petition, which they were expected to hand over to the City.

The gathering was also to protest the ongoing gang warfare that has crippled the community. Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson, Vernon Visagie, said residents were tired of “picking up dead bodies” every day in the area. “The criminals use load shedding as an opportunity to kill and rob people, steal cables, throw stones, and they are recruiting young children to join gangs.

“We have had enough of picking up young lives killed every day. “We want to return the peace because we can’t live all our lives in fear. As soon as there’s load shedding people are already inside their houses in anticipation of gun shots that will be fired. “The signing of that petition was just to say we have had enough,” he said.

Community Safety MEC Regan Allen was also in attendance at the petition signing. Allen applauded the residents and CPF for taking charge of their community. “I fully support legal initiatives such as these, where law-abiding citizens are making a clarion call against gangs, violence and crime in general. It is encouraging to note that the community is not shying away from making their voices heard. Our collective aim is to arrive at a point where this and all communities are no longer plagued by any and all forms of crime, including gang violence,” he said.

Mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, said the City had not received the petition. However, it had an open-door policy and members of the community were encouraged to approach the City in good faith. She said the City’s hands were tied when it came to decisions over load shedding. “It is important to note that the City is guided by the national standard for load shedding, referred to as Regulation NRS048- 9.

“This regulation sets out the criteria for the implementation of load shedding. “The decision to implement load shedding is unfortunately beyond our control and often at short notice. “The City continues to do all it can to protect its customers from a stage or two of Eskom’s load shedding where possible, primarily through the management of the Steenbras Hydro Pumped Storage Scheme,” she said.