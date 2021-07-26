Manenberg cat ’serial killer’ strikes again

Cape Town - The Manenberg “cat slaughterer” struck again at the weekend, raising the murder toll to eleven disembowelled creatures dumped in residents backyards. Residents have now taken to patrol the streets in the hope of catching the culprit, while the Animal Welfare Society (AWS) offered a reward for information.

The AWS last week said they were closing in on the alleged cat serial killer but needed the assistance of the community to nab the suspect whose modus operandi appears to be slicing the bodies of cats before disposing of them in residents’ yards. Chief executive of the AWS, Allan Perrins, said the incidents are unprecedented and an intense investigation will ensue until the perpetrator is nabbed. “The killer struck again slicing and disembowelling another three adult cats from head to tail before flinging their mutilated carcasses into the yards of homes in Dwyka and Venster Streets (at the weekend).

“The images of the dead cats that accompanied (the reports) are too ghastly for words. “They paint a picture of a seriously deranged individual or group of individuals - there are suspicions that these horrific incidents may be gang-related - with an evil bloodlust. “Over the past 10 days these revolting beings have mercilessly tortured and butchered 11 cats making this one of the largest animal killing sprees the Cape Metro has ever witnessed.

“Our Inspectorate is working around the clock and following up on all leads to catch the perpetrator(s) but our efforts are being stone-walled by a community gripped with fear,” AWS said. According to the animal welfare organisation, two dead cats had also been disposed of near the police station, as if to “taunt the authorities”. “There is a coldblooded monster with an insatiable lust for blood at work within the community so we understand their reluctance to come forward. They are scared but should be even more fearful of allowing this monster to continue his killing spree that has the potential to escalate to levels too frightening to contemplate. If 1 000 people -and we have over 22 000 Facebook followers - each contribute R10 we can post a persuasive enough reward and double our investigative efforts,” the AWS said.