Maude Chippendale from Manenberg celebrated her 102nd birthday with friends and family. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Manenberg shone bright with pride yesterday as Maude Chippendale, born in District Six, celebrated her 102nd birthday with a party hosted by the community, also honouring its own centennial. In another milestone, District Six-born resident Sharifah Khan celebrated her 97th birthday yesterday.

She and her late husband Dawood owned the famous Bombay Café in Hanover Street, where they lived and worked for more than 50 years before they were forcibly removed to Rylands.

They lost two of their children before moving out of District Six.

Chippendale’s birthday celebrations were held at her 75-year-old daughter Brenda Temboes’ home with a front garden filled with elderly people excited to see Chippendale.

As the day started with food, cake and treats, she had her. very own band and a specially baked birthday cake.

While Chippendale has dementia, she said she was happy about her life.

“I can just thank God that he spared me all these years.

“I am so happy. I can’t believe God has spared me all these years to reach this age,” she said.

The party was arranged by Lionel van Rensburg and Kyle Daniels, who run a music programme for youth, as well as annual events for the elderly.

“This is something for the old people we do every year. Auntie Maude has been with us for the past 10 years and every year we’ve held a party for her,” Van Rensburg said.

Daniels said their mission; to uplift their community, started by teaching young people how to play musical instruments and how to read music.

“Then we realised nobody was doing anything for the elderly and decided to start hosting an annual event each year to spoil them.

“We want to break the cycle of poverty, our community is so often just left on the sidewalk.

“We want to uplift the community and why not start with the young and end with the old,” Daniels said.

“I am a former nurse and everything I achieved was because of my mother. I thank God that I’m able to look after my mom. She was a vibrant woman still up and about till a few years ago.

“She helped raise many kids in the community and was a captain of the brigade, marching through the streets every Sunday,” Temboes said.

Cape Times