Cape Town – Clever Kids gang leader Moegamat Faeez Hendricks has received 25 years' jail for murdering Angelo Davids in Manenberg in July 2016, while co-accused Moegamat Naeem Benjamin got 20 years in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.
Initially six members of the Clever Kids and Dixie Boys gangs were charged for the brutal murder of Davids, but only three were tried, with one of the accused being acquitted by Judge Thandazwa Ndita.
This is the second time Hendricks has been convicted of murder. In 1998, he was handed a 27-year sentence for the murder of 4-year-old Tarryn Busch in Manenberg. He was released on parole after 14 years after Tarryn's mother, Glynnis, had sent a letter to the Parole Board to help free the seven killers.
Davids, 26, a former member of the Hard Livings gang, was stabbed, assaulted and beaten to death with a blunt object in a street in broad daylight, with many in the community witnessing the incident.
Community activist Roegshanda Pascoe, who has been in witness protection with her family since March this year, was the only one willing to testify.