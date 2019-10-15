Manenberg gang leader goes to jail for second time for Angelo Davids murder









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – Clever Kids gang leader Moegamat Faeez Hendricks has received 25 years' jail for murdering Angelo Davids in Manenberg in July 2016, while co-accused Moegamat Naeem Benjamin got 20 years in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday. Initially six members of the Clever Kids and Dixie Boys gangs were charged for the brutal murder of Davids, but only three were tried, with one of the accused being acquitted by Judge Thandazwa Ndita. This is the second time Hendricks has been convicted of murder. In 1998, he was handed a 27-year sentence for the murder of 4-year-old Tarryn Busch in Manenberg. He was released on parole after 14 years after Tarryn's mother, Glynnis, had sent a letter to the Parole Board to help free the seven killers. Davids, 26, a former member of the Hard Livings gang, was stabbed, assaulted and beaten to death with a blunt object in a street in broad daylight, with many in the community witnessing the incident. Community activist Roegshanda Pascoe, who has been in witness protection with her family since March this year, was the only one willing to testify.

"I have mixed emotions. I have spoken to Angelo's sister-in-law, who said she is pleased with the verdict. Let's just hope things don't go haywire in Manenberg. This case has impacted so heavily on my life and my family's.

"But I think the journey of healing is still long for us, picking up the pieces. There is no hatred towards them. I just hope they see it that way.

"I hope they can come to a point of acknowledgment that they have wronged the people of Manenberg, they have wronged the family, they have violated a few people's lives to the extent where lives will never be the same again.

"I can understand that it's hard on their families but not one of their families reached out to say they are sorry. We don't want our people to have hatred. We should be a kind, loving society caring for each other but we can't also close our eyes when injustice happens.

"We can't allow people to kill our children and think they can walk away scot-free. Faeez has a history of violence and it tells you that this man came out to show us he would do it better than he had done it before and that is alarming.

"That was my concern the day Angelo was murdered and I know the one thing I said when people came into my house and spoke to me, 'If we are goint to be silent about this, we might as well tell the gang leader just to come and kills us in our homes'.

'"As much as they are sending out a message we must be afraid of them because they have the law in their hands, we must also send a strong message back to say we are not going to tolerate it."

Cape Times