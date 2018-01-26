After arriving a day ahead of the new school year at what was supposed to be her new school, a Manenberg teenager was disappointed when she learnt she was not poor enough.

Cezanne Veldsman’s aunt, Theresa de Villiers, said Cezanne, a Grade 10 pupil, was devastated when told she did not qualify to attend the Christel House School in Ottery.

“Last year, we made the late application to the Christel House School. The application was acknowledged and we had to go through the whole process, which included a house visit.

“All application forms were completed on time and forwarded back to the school within a very tight deadline,” De Villiers said.

She said Cezanne was cared for by her grandmother in Manenberg, and “comes from a very difficult background, yet she excels academically”.

“They had an interview at home on the last official day of school last year. We then got a call later the same day to say she qualified, and were told to report to the school on January 15.

“Cezanne then went to the school, as was communicated. However, two days later, we got a call to say Cezanne had not been accepted,” De Villiers said.

“My niece called in tears because after being told she qualified, she was full of hope for her new schooling journey,” she added.

Christel House South Africa marketing and finance director Francois Louw said they told the guardian she had been provisionally approved for admission.

“But during the final review of the learner’s overall compliance with the poverty criteria, it was found their living standard measurement was above Christel House’s required admissions level,” Louw said.