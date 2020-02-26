Manenberg mom starts matric night school for parents costing just R5 a class









Yumna Alexander has opened the Hopeful Leaders Night School in Manenberg. Picture: Leon Knipe / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A single mother from Manenberg is going the extra mile to uplift her community by launching the Hopeful Leaders Night School to help more than 200 parents complete their matric, with classes costing just R5. Despite dropping out of school in Grade 11 when she was pregnant, Yumna Alexander has roped in educators to meet parents Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 9pm at the Leadership College. English home language, maths literacy, geography, history, life science, accounting, religion studies and Afrikaans are covered at the night school. Alexander said the initiative started last year with computer classes at a local library and grew after that. “I used to do my assignments at the library; I would help patrons with basic computer skills and to create their CVs. This showed me that people really want to complete their matric and to better their lives. I dropped out of Grade 11. I know what it's like not to be able to get a proper job because you don't have matric. That matric certificate is everything that your life depends on. And I want more people in Manenberg to become teachers, doctors, lawyers,” said Alexander. She added that the night school was in need of its own space, funds for the teachers, a copy machine and textbooks.

“Our school is mainly a structure to support and tutor these students so that they can accomplish their mission. It would be a great honour if we can find assistance,” she said.

“If we want change in our children, change in our homes, it will only happen if we start with ourselves. Anything is possible in life if we take the first step,” she said.

Night school student Naasiha Hassen said Alexander gave her the courage to start her own sanitary pads drive.

“I started at the computer classes. We would have sessions where we would just talk about ourselves and the problems we are facing. Each one of us would give each other advice because all of us come from different walks of life.

“She (Alexander) is really someone to look up to in this community,” Hassen added.

The night school is undergoing procedures to be fully registered with the Western Cape Education Department.

Kerry Mauchline, spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, said the department’s examinations team had been assisting the attendees to register as adult learners and directing them to study materials to support them.

“The Leadership College, on whose premises the informal classes are run, is a WCED-registered and Umalusi-accredited independent school,” Mauchline said.

For more information, contact Alexander on: 072 485 8047.

Cape Times