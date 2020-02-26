Despite dropping out of school in Grade 11 when she was pregnant, Yumna Alexander has roped in educators to meet parents Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 9pm at the Leadership College.
English home language, maths literacy, geography, history, life science, accounting, religion studies and Afrikaans are covered at the night school.
Alexander said the initiative started last year with computer classes at a local library and grew after that. “I used to do my assignments at the library; I would help patrons with basic computer skills and to create their CVs. This showed me that people really want to complete their matric and to better their lives. I dropped out of Grade 11. I know what it's like not to be able to get a proper job because you don't have matric. That matric certificate is everything that your life depends on. And I want more people in Manenberg to become teachers, doctors, lawyers,” said Alexander.
She added that the night school was in need of its own space, funds for the teachers, a copy machine and textbooks.