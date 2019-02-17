File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Manenberg swimming pool has been closed until further notice following an attack on lifeguards by patrons on Saturday afternoon. The staff were apparently stoned, resulting in one lifeguard being injured, the City of Cape Town said. It is unclear at this stage what prompted the incident.

"This is extremely disappointing. A few weeks ago, we also closed the pool after a staff member was attacked by a group of youths who tried to break through the fence," said Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for Community Services and Health.

"We will reassess the situation on Monday, but we cannot condone these acts of violence directed at our staff and we will not put their lives at risk.

"It is a great pity that the actions of a few are putting at risk the rest of the community's enjoyment of this public facility.

"We need the community to help us look after the facility and prevent anti-social behavior from taking place so that the facility can remain open.

"This is the second episode of this nature at this pool and that any violence at any of our facilities will not be tolerated."

