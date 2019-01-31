File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has condemned the attack on a Recreation and Parks Department employee at the Manenberg swimming pool yesterday. A brick was hurled in the 31-year-old employee's face after a group of boys tried to gain entry to the facility through an opening in the concrete palisade fencing which had been vandalised, the City said in a statement on Thursday. Disoriented and bleeding profusely, he was taken to hospital for treatment.

This is the second incident at Manenberg swimming pool in the last seven days. Last week, three vehicles belonging to a contractor who was working at the swimming pool were stoned too.

Condemning the assault, mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said the Law Enforcement Department has advised that the swimming pool be closed as it is not safe.

"I was horrified to learn of an attack on one of our Recreation and Parks Department employees at the Manenberg swimming pool yesterday.

"The 31-year-old staff member was patrolling along the perimeter of the swimming pool just before 14:00. He noticed that a section of the concrete palisade fencing had been vandalised, then spotted a group of boys trying to gain entry to the facility through the opening," he said.

"When attempting to close the opening, while on the telephone to summon Law Enforcement, one of the boys hurled a brick at the staff member that hit him in the face.

"The City condemns this incident in the strongest terms. It is completely unacceptable and I call on anyone in the community who might have any information about this incident to please report it to the police.

"I’d like to wish our staff member a speedy recovery and will ensure that he receives the necessary support from the City’s Employee Assistance Programme.

"The Law Enforcement Department has advised that the swimming pool be closed as it is not safe. The Recreation and Parks Department will make a final determination in this regard soon.

"This is a most unfortunate development, considering the fact that we have been able to extend the operating times of 13 outdoor swimming pools that were open to the public this summer.

"The swimming pools opened on 1 December, 2018 and were initially meant to close at the end of January 2019. However, thanks to a system of backwashing and reuse of water that allows us to comply with the requirements of the current Level 3 water restrictions regime, along with additional funding that we have secured to extend the contracts of lifeguards, swimming pools will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and weekends until the end of the Easter weekend.

"As things stand, the following swimming pools will remain open to the public until Monday, 22 April, 2019: Atlantis, Langa, Khayelitsha, Mnandi, Bellville South, Bonteheuwel, Goodwood, Vulindlela, Emthonjeni, Hanover Park, Manenberg, Muizenberg and Eastridge."

The pools will be open during the following times:

– Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (13:00 – 17:00)

– Saturdays and Sundays (10:00 – 17:00)

The City’s four indoor pools in Blue Downs, Retreat, Strand and Long Street, as well as the Sea Point swimming pool will remain open to the public daily.

Cape Times