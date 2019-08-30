Picture: Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Cape Town – Sonderend Primary School pupils in Manenberg on Thursday had to duck to save their lives when a stray bullet went through a classroom window during school hours. No pupils were injured.

Provincial Education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “It is extremely concerning to confirm that the Safe Schools Call Centre received a report from Sonderend Primary that a stray bullet penetrated a Grade 7 classroom window.

"When the gunshots went off, the pupils instinctively went to lay on the floor.

“Understandably, the pupils are traumatised. A social worker and a Safe Schools fieldworker went to the school to render support and counselling.”

She said arrangements were made with authorities to increase police visibility in the area after they were alerted of ongoing gang shootings.

“Violence in communities such as this has a negative impact on teaching and learning. Schools are meant to be places of safety and it is simply unacceptable to put pupils and teachers at risk through gang violence outside a school fence.

“In many instances their own children attend these schools, therefore putting their own children, their friends and their teachers at risk,” Hammond said.

According to Manenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Abdul Kader, who described the area as volatile, the ongoing shootings were allegedly in retaliation for a man who was shot dead on Wednesday night.

“Shootings occur right outside the schools, so we can’t say the only time children in this area are safe is when they are at school.

“Children are exposed to so much threat in the area, not only do they have to duck and dive when they are coming or going to school, but also in classrooms.

“Our police are under-resourced because some were deployed into the Anti-Gang Unit and we only have four police vehicles for three sectors,” he said.

Kader said it was unfortunate that the army was leaving on September 16.

“The gangs are just causing trauma because last week they entered Manenberg High and took the pupils they wanted out of classrooms.

“They confidently said they wanted them to run some errands. I was there I couldn’t believe what I saw.

“If they can do this while the army is here we don’t know what will happen when they are gone. Meetings were held with Education Department, community structures and General Mpumelelo Manci after the Manenberg High incident but look, we (are) still talking about school safety. We urgently need help,” Kader said.

Cape Times