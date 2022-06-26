Manhunt after 4 killed in Tulbagh murders

Cape Town - Tulbagh police have appealed for information after four people were killed on Saturday night and a fifth was rushed to hospital. A 72-hour activation plan has been put into motion to find the suspects and get to the bottom of the incident.

"The bodies of the four victims, aged between 28 and 35, were discovered at a residence in Jooste Street at about 9pm. "The fifth victim, also a man, was admitted to hospital for treatment. The motive for the murders and attempted murder is yet to be determined," the SAPS said. Anyone with information about the crime may anonymously contact #CrimeStop on 08600 10111, or use the mobile #MySAPS app.

Meanwhile, investigations continue into the triple murder in Delft last week. The bodies of two men and a woman, all in their late twenties, were discovered in a shack in an informal settlement in Delft. Police said preliminary investigations showed that the victims were shot and killed.

No arrests have been made yet. "A request is made to the public for information that can assist with the investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of three people. "The motive for the murders is yet to be established and arrests are yet to be made," the SAPS said.

