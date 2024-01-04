Manhunt after gruesome Limpopo killing

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt following the gruesome discovery of a dismembered body dumped in a shallow grave in the bushes on Wednesday morning. Police spokesperson, Hlulani Mashaba said police in Apel outside Sekhukhune, Limpopo were alerted by community members who were collecting firewood in the bushes near Strydkraal A, about the body of a man buried in a shallow grave on Wednesday morning, at about 10am.

“Upon arrival, police were able to retrieve the dismembered body of an unknown man with multiple injuries and some of the body parts were buried along with him. Preliminary investigations indicated that the victim was brought to the scene by suspects driving in an unidentified motor vehicle. “Initial investigation conducted at the scene also indicated that the victim was dragged for some metres to where the shallow grave was dug up as there were trails of blood stains. The victim suspected to be in his 30's was found wearing only underwear,” said Mashaba. While the Police investigations continue, Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered a manhunt for the unknown suspects following the gruesome discovery.