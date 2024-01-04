Manhunt after gruesome Limpopo killing

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt following the gruesome discovery of a dismembered body dumped in a shallow grave in the bushes on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson, Hlulani Mashaba said police in Apel outside Sekhukhune, Limpopo were alerted by community members who were collecting firewood in the bushes near Strydkraal A, about the body of a man buried in a shallow grave on Wednesday morning, at about 10am.
“Upon arrival, police were able to retrieve the dismembered body of an unknown man with multiple injuries and some of the body parts were buried along with him. Preliminary investigations indicated that the victim was brought to the scene by suspects driving in an unidentified motor vehicle.
“Initial investigation conducted at the scene also indicated that the victim was dragged for some metres to where the shallow grave was dug up as there were trails of blood stains. The victim suspected to be in his 30's was found wearing only underwear,” said Mashaba.
While the Police investigations continue, Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered a manhunt for the unknown suspects following the gruesome discovery.
"This is one of the most disturbing and inhumane incidents that we have experienced in our province. I have confidence in our investigating team that they will follow all possible leads to track down the suspects and bring them to book. We also appeal to the community members to come forward with any information that can assist in identifying the deceased or apprehension of the suspects," added Hadebe.
Members of the public with information can contact Sergeant Martin Betha on 0636699344, or Lieutenant Colonel John Kubayi on 0825657602. Alternatively Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app.
Cape Times