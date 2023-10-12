Manhunt for five escapees from Athlone court

A manhunt was launched on Wednesday for five awaiting trial prisoners who overpowered and disarmed a police official at Athlone Magistrate’s Court, before escaping on foot. Six suspects were being transferred back to prison just before 2pm on Wednesday when they managed to flee.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said one of the six escapees was rearrested, while the others, who were still at large, were deemed armed and dangerous, having been charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, aggravated robberies and possession of stolen property. “The Anti-Gang Unit is spearheading a search for (five) awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the Athlone Magistrate’s Court holding cells (yesterday) as they were about to be transported to a correctional holding facility following their respective court appearances earlier,” Pojie said. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the detainees overpowered one of the police officials and disarmed him.

“Several shots were fired in the direction of the police officials but no one was hit or wounded. Thereafter the escapees, between the ages of 20 and 33, fled the scene on foot. “An appeal is made to the community to please refrain from approaching or confronting these escapees as they are deemed to be armed and dangerous. The public is advised to report any suspicious persons and/or the whereabouts of these escapees to the nearest police station or Crime Stop at 0860010111,or Captain Jacques Cussel can be contacted directly at 0798941637.” Pojie said cases of escape from lawful custody, attempted murder and robbery of a firearm were registered.

The incident came as a prisoner who escaped from the Nkandla Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday was rearrested on Wednesday, while another was still missing. The convicted house robbers made a break from the Nkandla and Vryheid correctional centres on Tuesday, prompting a manhunt. Within 24 hours, Siyabonga Sikhakhane, 34, was rearrested, while the Department of Correctional Services said they were still on the hunt for Siphamandla Gift Simelane, 29, who was serving a two-year sentence for housebreaking and theft.

Sikhakhane was sentenced in March to 16 years behind bars on charges of housebreaking and theft. According to the department, half of the sentence was suspended, and he was effectively serving an eight-year jail term. “Sikhakhane will be appearing in court on the escape charge and be transferred to a different correctional facility,” said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.