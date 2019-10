Manhunt for gang who tried to break INTO prison to smuggle drugs









Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects in a daring drug smuggling attempt at Voorberg Prison in Porterville, Stellenbosch. Picture: SAPS Cape Town - Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects in a daring drug smuggling attempt at Voorberg Prison in Porterville, Stellenbosch. Officers reacted to a complaint by a warder that two suspects cut the electrical wires surrounding Medium B prison at the sports field side of the prison on Saturday. The warder on one of the lookout points noticed the two attempting to enter the lookout post he was manning, said police spokesperson FC Van Wyk. He said the suspects did not know there was someone in the lookout post. “One of the suspects was already halfway inside the lookout post when the warder confronted him.

“The two became involved in a scuffle and the warder took the backpack which the suspect had in his hand.

“The suspect fled the scene. When the warder opened the backpack he found 350 mandrax tablets, a rope and a side cutter,” said Van Wyk.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Meanwhile a 30-year-old is expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on a charge of possession of drugs today following his arrest on Saturday.

Officers were conducting crime prevention duties and routine patrols when they spotted a vehicle of a known gangster, said Van Wyk.

“The members gave chase with the driver of the vehicle trying to avoid SAPS members driving a marked police vehicle.

“The car suddenly stopped in Turksvy Street, Bonteheuwel, and the suspect jumped out and ran, with SAPS members in pursuit. While running the suspect threw a parcel on the side of the road. He was subsequently arrested,” he said.

The parcel had 1003 units of mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R43000.

In Khayelitsha, Harare SAPS in conjunction with Public Order Police (POPS) recovered drugs and ammunition and arrested a 22-year-old following a tip-off about drug activities at a premises in Endlovini informal settlement on Friday.