Manhunt launched for bogus Khayelitsha, Bellville doctors

Cape Town - A manhunt is on for three bogus doctors who face charges including fraud for practising without a licence in Bellville and Khayelitsha. The Hawks said they needed the public’s help to locate the suspects, aged between 37 and 53.

It comes after their arrests in 2018 during an operation by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the operation followed a tip-off about three men suspected to be practising illegally. “Further investigation revealed that they were indeed not registered with the Health Professional Council of South Africa (HPCSA), but they were also dispensing medication and medical certificates to patients using genuine doctors’ details and practice numbers.

Consequently, two suspects were found doing business in their surgery and were arrested by the team. “The two accused, Bunnel Kitete Tunda and Jeremy Liyongo Bompemo have since been on the run subsequent to their last court appearance where they were released on R5 000 bail each. Their warrants of arrest have been issued. “The third suspect who also practised illegally in Khayelitsha during 2018 is also sought however after the undercover operations he could not be traced.”

Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) chairperson Ndithini Tyhido also urged people to be on the lookout. “The KDF is calling on the unsuspecting members of the public in the area of Khayelitsha who often fall prey to the unregistered, bogus and unethical doctors who illegally operate surgeries, to be aware. The KDF calls on the members of the public to help the SAPS to identify and locate these criminals.” The provincial health department said firms are required to check that all registrations with the HPCSA were valid and that the required medical qualifications were met.

