Cape Town – Commuters had to contend with delays of more than two hours after a man's body was sliced in half after being hit by a train at Brackenfell station.
Western Cape spokesperson Mihlali Majikela confirmed the incident took place at 6.30pm on Monday and that an inquest docket had been opened for investigation.
"It is alleged that the deceased (male) fell and was hit by a train. He was fatally injured and was declared dead on the scene," said Majikela.
Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the "line was cleared for safe operation at 8.57pm".
The Daily Voice reported that there was chaos at the train station after the victim's remains had been strewn across the railway tracks.