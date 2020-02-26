Man's body cut in half after 'running to catch train' at Brackenfell station









Western Cape police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela confirmed the incident took place at 6.30pm on Monday and that an inquest docket had been opened for investigation. Cape Town – Commuters had to contend with delays of more than two hours after a man's body was sliced in half after being hit by a train at Brackenfell station. Western Cape spokesperson Mihlali Majikela confirmed the incident took place at 6.30pm on Monday and that an inquest docket had been opened for investigation. "It is alleged that the deceased (male) fell and was hit by a train. He was fatally injured and was declared dead on the scene," said Majikela. Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the "line was cleared for safe operation at 8.57pm". The Daily Voice reported that there was chaos at the train station after the victim's remains had been strewn across the railway tracks.

His upper body was lying on the train tracks while his lower half lay between the platform and tracks.

According to witnesses, the man had been running to hop on the moving train when he apparently fell. It is believed the deceased is from Mbekweni outside Paarl.

“The train was already moving and he ran to catch it. The people started shouting at the conductor to stop the train,” said a commuter.

“It looks like he fell and landed under the train. He was cut in two, it was a gruesome sight.”

In June last year, a man's body was split in two after he stepped in front of a train near the old Clovelly train station in Fish Hoek.

It was believed to have been a suicide. The 45-year-old man had stepped in front of the train at 1.50pm on a Wednesday.

Cape Times