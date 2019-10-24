Cape Town – The body of a man in his mid-thirties was found in a burnt-out car in Henley Road in Lotus River early this morning.
Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they had rushed to the scene after an emergency call at 4.55am.
On arrival it was discovered that a motor vehicle was alight on the premises, Carelse said.
"A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the body of an adult male. The fire was extinguished at 05:35," Carelse said.
"The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service."