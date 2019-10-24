Man's body found in burnt-out car at Lotus River house









Photo: Supplied / City Fire and Rescue Service Cape Town – The body of a man in his mid-thirties was found in a burnt-out car in Henley Road in Lotus River early this morning. Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they had rushed to the scene after an emergency call at 4.55am. On arrival it was discovered that a motor vehicle was alight on the premises, Carelse said. "A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the body of an adult male. The fire was extinguished at 05:35," Carelse said. "The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service."

In August, the body of an SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier, Staff Sergeant Michael Njomane, was found in a burnt-out car in Blue Downs.

The Fire and Rescue Service were called on to extinguish the fire. Two men were subsequently arrested in connection with the murder during a tracing operation in Mfuleni.

The 41-year-old Njomane had been a member of the defence force since 1994 and is survived by his wife and four children.

The SANDF clarified that Njomane was not a member of the ongoing operation to stem the escalation of gang violence on the Cape Flats, Operation Lockdown.

He was driving a government vehicle at the time of his kidnapping.

In July, five people were killed after their vehicle caught alight in the early hours on a Saturday on Otto Du Plessis Drive in Bloubergstrand.

On arrival at the scene firefighters found four women and one man who had died from burn wounds.

Cape Times