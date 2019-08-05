Meghan Cremer was last seen leaving her Philippi cottage at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stables at around 6pm on Saturday. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Paul Cremer has made a desperate appeal to help find his sister Meghan, who has been missing since Saturday. Cremer said on social media the 30-year-old Meghan was last seen leaving her Philippi home at around 6pm on Saturday.

She was driving a white Toyota Auris, number plate and did not turn up for work on Monday. Meghan, who owns horses and is an avid rider, lived in a cottage at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stables.

"If anyone has seen her or has any information that could help us find her, please get in touch with me ASAP at 072 376 2283. Please share this and help me reach as many people as possible," said Cremer.

Meghan was wearing a green top and black track suit pants when she left her home. Her car was reportedly seen at a roadblock with a different driver.

Anyone with information can also contact the head of detectives at the Philippi police station or Captain Manuel at 021 690 1500 and 021 690 1504 respectively.

Sharon Muller posted on Facebook: "Oh Dear Lord, please return her to her beautiful family. We ask this humbly in Your Precious Name ... Amen."