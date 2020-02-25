Many Strandfontein residents still reluctant to drink water after contamination









Strandfontein residents had to be given clean water last week. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – While the City has declared tap water in Strandfontein safe for consumption, angry residents have slated the authorities for poor communication and dismissing their health concerns. Many residents remain reluctant to drink the water and there has even been talk of residents considering a class action suit against the City. Last week, sewage entered the potable water pipes in the area, which led to the drinking water becoming contaminated and discoloured, with a "sewage-like odour". Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association chairperson Mario Oostendurp said he has been contacted by at least 80 people who have fallen ill, with the symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting and mouth ulcers. This is despite mayoral committee member for health Zahid Badroodien saying that, according to environmental health officials who have called local doctors and hospitals, they have not picked up on an increase in patients.

Badroodien said there were about five residents who reported gastrointestinal symptoms, but it was unclear if these symptoms were related to contaminated water.

He told Cape Talk it's "clinically impossible" that some of the alleged illnesses are linked to the tap water.

"There's no way that a resident who drank the contaminated water over this weekend is going to have ulcers in theri mouth or vagina. It's just clinically impossible."

Badroodien says residents must distinguish between their concerns over the general municipal water quality and the specific cross-contamination incident last week Thursday.

A community meeting will be held on Thursday at the Strandfontein Community Hall, where the City is expected to give feedback to residents.

Oostendurp said: "Responses haven't been forthcoming. We are yet to receive the proper notification on the level of contamination."

He hopes officials "will give a truthful response to their concerns, instead of sweeping the matter under the rug".

Strandfontein councillor Elton-Enrique Jansen has also denied claims that residents were unable to reach him to report complaints and get clarity on the incident.

Jansen says he escalated all the reports and complaints to senior city officials. However, he concedes that the municipality needs to work on its communication with the public.

The City last week stationed six water tankers in various locations for residents' use. Badroodien said the City’s water and waste directorate had immediately ceased all water flow in the area.

While tests showed water from the taps could be used, investigators were still trying to find the cause of the contamination.

A Bayview resident said the Strandfontein community is still scared to drink the tap water, while another local wants clarity on the level of exposure the community was subjected to.

Cape Times