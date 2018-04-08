Church members and residents filled Manenberg Avenue, praying and singing to symbolise their reclamation of the streets of Manenberg. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Religious leaders in Manenberg came together as they led a gathering by residents to “take back their streets”.

This was in the wake of gang-related shootings in which about five people were reportedly shot dead in less than a week.

Yesterday, 10 churches came together, filling Manenberg Avenue, in songs of praise and prayer for the violence to end.

About 200 residents marched to various spots in the area and prayed. They also went to various points where different gang members frequently gather, asking them to stop the fighting.

Pastor James Manuel, from the Manenberg Ministers Fraternal, said: “The purpose of the march was to inform the gangster (that) we are not happy with gang fighting; we are totally against it.

“We informed them we are not against them as human beings, but against the things they do. For Manenberg, we want the entire community, irrespective of religion, to be part of this call-out for peace in the area.

“If you have peace, you have harmony in the community, where everyone is free to do what they want and children are free to play without injuries. Peace will bring a community together.”

Community activist Rugshanda Pascoe said: “It has been crazy this whole week. They are shooting sporadically at the moment. It all started last week Sunday.

“Apparently on Saturday evening, gang members went to a club. One gang robbed another with a gun, they came home and had a dispute over the gun. They had meetings on Sunday and they couldn’t come to an agreement.

“My concern for people is that school is starting. What is going to happen to the children now?

“It is time that we unite and hold the government to ransom, because they have allowed it. They have created an opportunity for gangs to rule our communities as their own spaces.”

