Marikana informal settlement community leaders in Philippi East believe that if police can conduct foot patrols and stop sitting in their cars, it would help reduce crime in the area.

They say since last month violence has spiked in the area, resulting in the death of a man at the weekend.

Some fearful families moved out of the area on Sunday, and others last week.

This was caused by what community leaders said was a flare-up of violence that late last year led to the killing of 11 people in one night.

Police spokesperson André Traut said an investigation was ongoing and no one had been arrested for the shooting at the weekend.

Last night, a meeting between the community leaders and the station commander was scheduled to plan a way forward while waiting on Community Safety MEC Dan Plato to inform them of when they will receive patrolling equipment.

Community leader Xolani Tukwayo said: “Yes, more police were deployed, but what is the use if they come to the area, park their cars and chat?

“Some drive once in one street and drive out again, and that is also not patrolling.

“If police would patrol the same way they did after former police minister Fikile Mbalula came to the area, the criminals wouldn't be able to terrorise the community like this.”

Plato's spokesperson, Ewald Botha, said the department had various engagements with both the Neighbourhood Watch structures, who are also called patrollers.

“Some of the outstanding information is unfortunately not in the hands or processes of the department, but we remain positive that it will be received shortly, such as screening and letters of endorsement.

“The MEC regularly engages with communities on an array of safety-related matters. With regards to Marikana, his last engagement was towards the end of March, when he met community members regarding safety concerns.”

Botha said Plato had already brought to the attention of the provincial commissioner of police the need for increased deployments in the area.

“The next two months sees MEC Plato and the Department of Community Safety going back for scheduled safety- related outreaches in May and June.

“We look forward to working with the Marikana community and the safety role-players to help increase safety in the area through the programmes and interventions of the department and safety authorities,” he said.

The informal settlement made headlines in November after police made a breakthrough and arrested four suspects believed to be linked to 11 killings in one week.

Community leaders had resorted to protecting their own families by forming a neighbourhood patrol. They would escort those returning from work late and ensure they arrived home safely.