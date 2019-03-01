The body of Marius Foot was exhumed at the Durbanville Memorial Park cemetery yesterday after suspicions were raised about the cause of his death. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The body of Marius Foot, 64, was exhumed yesterday, just 14 days after he was buried, as suspicions were raised around the cause of his death. The body, exhumed from the Durbanville Memorial Park Cemetery, will be sent for an autopsy.

His family hired private investigator Willem van Romburg, who said he had been approached when the family could not get answers on their father’s estate. He believed there were irregularities in the will that had been filed.

“We had the last will and testament examined by a reputable and well-known forensic document and handwriting examiner and communicated our concerns about its authenticity to the Master’s Office, as well as the current executor.

"Our investigation started because the biggest portion of the estate, according to the last will and testament signed on January 23, consisting of policies and the deceased’s pension fund, went to one individual.

"We are not at liberty to reveal who but can confirm that it is not to his children or direct family,” Van Romburg said.

He said they were working closely with police to get answers. “Our company is still following up leads.”

Van Romburg has appealed to anyone with information to contact them on 021 300 0651.

A source close to the investigation said the possibility of cannabis oil being used was being looked into.

“He passed away on February 10 and at the time, the doctor on duty was given the wrong information and stated the reason for his death as natural causes.

"What makes it interesting is that nowhere in the world has anyone investigated a cannabis oil overdose and a lot of medical people are interested in that.

"We got affidavits from family members. Saying on two different occasions that it (cannabis oil) was pouring down his chin and, apparently, you are only meant to have a drop or two,” the source said.

He said they were hoping an autopsy would be able to tell them if there were traces of cannabis oil.

Forensic pathologists oversaw yesterday’s operation that took about four hours. Medical students from various institutions were also on site to witness the exhumation.

The grave had become waterlogged and the teams had a difficult time retrieving the body.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said they had opened an inquest into the matter.

“An inquest case led the police and forensic personnel to exhume the body of a 64-year-old man at Durbanville cemetery.

"The deceased passed away on February 10, 2019. The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.”

