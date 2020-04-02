Marius Fransman ‘doing fine’ after positive coronavirus test

Cape Town – Former provincial ANC chairperson Marius Fransman has joined a number of people around the country publicly sharing their positive Covid-19 diagnosis. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Fransman said he had returned from abroad two weeks ago and felt ill. “Since my return from abroad, I didn’t feel too well and decided in line with health protocols and realising that this has become life’s reality, to do a test last Monday. “After a week of waiting for my results, it is now confirmed I tested positive for the coronavirus,” he said. Fransman, who is recovering in hospital, said he was “doing fine”.

“I also advised those who came into contact with me last month. I am doing well under the circumstances, and want to appeal to everyone to get themselves tested if you show symptoms, and let’s all start practising good hygiene,” he wrote.

This comes after the family of 73-year-old Bo-Kaap resident Mogamat Salie revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Salie’s family have since urged people who had come into contact with him to take the necessary precautions and test.

The Western Cape has recorded at least 370 Covid-19 infections. Sixteen people were in hospital, with four receiving treatment in ICU.

“Our contact tracing teams continue to work to quickly identify and isolate close contacts in all instances of a positive case being identified.

"We currently have 20 people whom we have placed into isolation facilities, where they are receiving appropriate care,” Premier Alan Winde said.

Cape Times