Mark Lifman loses bid to prevent asset seizure over R352m tax debt

Cape Town – Controversial businessman Mark Lifman has lost an appeal against the South African Revenue Service (Sars) in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to prevent them from seizing his assets to settle a tax debt amounting to R352million - excluding interest. In June 2019, Western Cape High Court Judge Elizabeth Baartman dismissed Lifman’s initial application for an order to halt Sars’ execution orders to seize his assets and auction them off to recover the tax debt. Judge Baartman had found that his objections to the assessments raised by Sars had been filed “belatedly and opportunistically”. Lifman then turned to the SCA, where he lost his legal battle yet again. According to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter, this latest, protracted legal battle is further evidence that the organisation was working hard to regain the capacity it lost over the past few years in dealing with taxpayers who are avoiding their tax obligations through an abuse of the legal system. The latest SCA ruling comes immediately after a similar victory for the tax authority when the SCA ruled against Gary van der Merwe in a 10-year battle over his tax debt.

Kieswetter said: “I want to appeal to all taxpayers and traders to discharge their legal obligations of paying their fair share of taxes.

“Sars is committed to helping you to comply with your obligations and entrenching a culture of voluntary tax and customs compliance.

“It is through such voluntary compliance and the associated revenue that Sars collects that our country will be able to provide basic services to the poorest of the poor, whether in the form of social grants, basic education, housing, medical care and other public goods.

“However, I want to warn those who seek to remain non-compliant through whatever means, that Sars will not rest until we recover what is due to the fiscus.”

Lifman could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Cape Times