Married women now eligible for Miss SA

Cape Town - For the first time, married women will now be able to compete for the Miss South Africa crown, following changes to this year’s rules regarding entrance requirements. No matter what an entrant’s matrimonial status is, they are now eligible to enter the Miss South Africa race to the 2023 crown, the Miss South Africa organisation announced, making it possible for all women, straight, trans, queer, large, small, short, tall or married, and with or without children, to take part in the pageant.

Another addition this year is the inclusion of a seven-part TV series called Crown Chasers, a reality show showing the Miss South Africa competition as never been seen before. In the series, those competing for the crown will be placed in real life Miss South Africa scenarios that include several challenges, based on the four pillars of Miss South Africa – duty, championship, empowerment and beauty. All the finalists will move into Miss South Africa HQ from where they will be given tasks that will test their ability to show off their interpretation of these four pillars. “Their entrepreneurial and business skills will be put to the test; they’ll be asked to find innovative ways to encourage tourism, to show support for female-owned businesses or to showcase aspects of their culture or heritage. A challenge winner will be selected each week by a judging panel. The series will culminate with the live pageant finale where the winner will be crowned,” the Miss SA team said.

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, said: “This year we have pushed more boundaries than ever before and we are delighted to welcome all women who are ready to step onto our leadership platform and be the next ambassador for South Africa. “We, as women, are so many things; we can be business owners, leaders, innovators, influencers, mothers, daughters, philanthropists, role models, ambassadors and queens all at the same time. Showcasing the multi-diverse nature of all of this will be at the core of the competition. Miss South Africa is no longer just a one-night pageant – viewers are really going to get to know the finalists during the television show.” Entrants will be required to post an introduction video on social media by using #MissSA2023 and tagging Miss South Africa and Crown Chasers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Those who wish to enter can simply enter on the Miss SA App (under the ENTER NOW page) or visit www.misssa.co.za, answer a number of questions, upload entry pictures (one head and shoulders and one full body image) and the link to their entry video.