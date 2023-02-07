Cape Town - ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile was sworn in as one of the party’s new MPs on Monday, taking him one step closer to becoming the country’s second-in-command. Mashatile was sworn with Maropene Ramokgopa, Sihle Zikalala and Parks Tau at the office of National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Speaking to the media, he said as new MPs they were in Parliament to implement the manifesto of the ANC. “We are joining a team of other comrades, who have already been here so we are to work with them to ensure we serve our people well. “We will be briefed by the chief whip of the majority party about our responsibilities as MPs and we will serve with dignity and respect whatever task we are given.”

Mashatile said it was good to be back in Parliament, where he had served before as an MP, arts and culture minister and as a portfolio committee chairperson. His election as the ANC’s deputy president at the December conference put him in good stead to deputise President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Cabinet. Incumbent David Mabuza announced his resignation at a funeral at the weekend, but Ramaphosa asked him to stay to allow for a smooth transition.

Mashatile downplayed his impending appointment as the deputy president of the country. “Well, that is the prerogative of the president. I don’t know what he is thinking,” he said. “I am sure he will say something at some point,” he said when asked about becoming the country’s deputy president.

Asked if he was ready to take up the new role, Mashatile shrugged off the question, saying “leave it there for now”. “For now I am happy to serve as an MP,” he said. However, he said Ramaphosa had not briefed the ANC’s Top 7 about a possible Cabinet reshuffle and he did not know when it would take place. Asked if he would prefer to be sworn-in as a deputy president of the country before or after the State of the National Address (Sona), Mashatile stuck to his line.

“I have been sworn in as an MP with my comrades here. We are ready to serve as MPs,” he said. Asked about the future of Mabuza, he said as far as he knew, Mabuza was still the deputy president of the country. “The last time I saw him, he was the deputy president ...” Mashatile said. Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo told the SABC that no resignation had been received since the four ANC MPs did so last week.