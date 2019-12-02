Masi residents barricade road after another child is hit by a speeding car









Masiphumelele residents have dug a trench in Pokela Road in an attempt to stop cars from speeding after an accident over the weekend. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Frustrated Masiphumelele residents said they had no option but to dig a trench in Pokela Road, one of the busiest in the area, after their plea to the City to urgently install speed bumps was ignored and another child was hit by a speeding vehicle at the weekend. Residents said their demands for the immediate installation of speed humps had fallen on deaf ears, and as a result, they placed large rocks, waste and logs on the road to prevent vehicles from speeding. Community leader Tshepo Moletsane said at least four children had recently been struck by vehicles, mostly taxis. “That road is the longest in the community with maybe three speed humps that are very far from each other. Where a child was knocked over on Saturday there are no speed humps. This incident comes two months after I witnessed a hit-and-run at the same place. “In all the cases this year, the children were luckily not killed but seriously injured. You would also expect to see speed humps next to the schools, but that is not the case.

“We don’t know if the City is maybe waiting for a child to be killed first before they prioritise the issue,” Moletsane said.

He said the community had raised the issue of additional speed humps with the City earlier this year.

Another resident, Zanele Meza, said: “Community leaders also need to speak to the taxi industry about speeding on that road while we are waiting for the City to answer us.

“The drivers reside in the area and need to think about the lives they are affecting.”

Mayco Committee Member of Transport Felicity Purchase said she visited the area at the weekend and had also asked officials to review the situation.

“Pokela road, as well as many of the roads in Masiphumelele, do have speed bumps already. If additional bumps are required, we will install more.

"The issue of taxis speeding is one across the City and we are also improving our enforcement in this regard,” she said.

Cape Times