Residents said their demands for the immediate installation of speed humps had fallen on deaf ears, and as a result, they placed large rocks, waste and logs on the road to prevent vehicles from speeding.
Community leader Tshepo Moletsane said at least four children had recently been struck by vehicles, mostly taxis.
“That road is the longest in the community with maybe three speed humps that are very far from each other. Where a child was knocked over on Saturday there are no speed humps. This incident comes two months after I witnessed a hit-and-run at the same place.
“In all the cases this year, the children were luckily not killed but seriously injured. You would also expect to see speed humps next to the schools, but that is not the case.