Masiphumelele residents baffled after discovery of teen’s body

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The grim discovery of a teenage girl's body at the weekend has left the Masiphumelele community baffled. The body was discovered by children playing in the backyards of Section E on Sunday morning. According to community activist Tshepo Moletsane, the group of children found the body covered with a cloth. “As you know children are curious so when they saw something that looked like a person, they uncovered the cloth. ’’They ran to inform their parents, who called other residents to try and identify the teenage girl between the ages of 14 and 16,” said Moletsane.

He said people who arrived at the scene first claimed the girl was half-naked with bruises on her body.

“No one knew her at first, then later when more people came to the scene, some teenagers were able to identify her from Ocean View.

’’Her parents were informed to go to the police station and identify her. The last time we had an incident like this in the area was in 2015.”

Moletsane said a meeting was expected to be held to discuss ways to assist the police.

Another resident, Dumisani Nhlapo, said they believe the girl may have been dragged behind the houses because a car wouldn't be able to enter the place.

“We suspect she was either carried by people and dumped there or dragged by a person because there is no road there or a way a car could enter.

’’This has shocked the entire community and we really hope an arrest will be made soon to ease tension in the community,” he said.

Police did not respond to the teenager's death by deadline.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old suspect made a brief appearance in the George Magistrate's Court yesterday for the murder of a 21-year-old woman.

It's believed the victim sought help, after being assaulted, by knocking on the door of a house during the early hours of Saturday, where she collapsed.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Chris Spies said: “The occupant alerted authorities. Investigations revealed that the victim sustained stab wounds to her back and shoulder. She was later declared dead by paramedics.”

Cape Times