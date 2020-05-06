Mask manufacturing protecting small businesses making nearly 14 million a week

Cape Town – The clothing industry bargaining council has accredited 388 manufacturers to make face masks for South Africans. It has become compulsory to wear the protective gear while out in public. The manufacturers are mostly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and have a combined capacity to make 13.9 million fabric face masks per week. “These micro-enterprises, which are located in all parts of South Africa, employ less than six persons each. They are all duly registered with the clothing industry bargaining council, and are mainly located in the township economy," the council said. “In terms of our decades-old rules, such micro-enterprises are automatically exempted from the provisions of our main collective agreement. This means that they are automatically classified as ‘compliant’ manufacturing companies," it added. “Part of the benefits of our accreditation certification process includes free advertising for such accredited companies on Proudly South African’s recently launched dedicated fabric face mask portal.

"We are pleased that such unprecedented advertising exposure is now also automatically available to accredited MSME’s which are registered with and accredited by our bargaining council.”

The accreditation is in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent urgent call for the industry to significantly ramp up fabric face mask manufacturing capacity as an important priority to help combat the spread of Covid-19.

The council said their accreditation criteria included the use of locally produced fabric, as well as the face mask manufacturing government guidelines that were issued by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic).

The Proudly South African website has launched a marketplace portal on its website to assist South Africans to source locally made fabric face masks, an initiative that will also enable the clothing and textile sector to retain jobs.

The concept of the portal arose from discussions with the SA Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union, dtic, and The Manufacturing Circle around steps that could be taken to align initiatives in the clothing and textile manufacturing industry with the needs of the public and businesses.

Proudly SA chief executive Eustace Mashimbye said: “This initiative is an effort to support a sector of our economy that is able to meet the current pressing demand for face masks which we have been called on to wear in order to support the government’s efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19.

"It is imperative that we support our local businesses, who have the capacity to produce sufficient masks to meet the country’s needs.”

Cape Times