‘Mask Up’ Covid-19 posters to be dismantled

CAPE TOWN - The owner of the infamous "Mask Up” billboard at the top of Long Street says he is working on taking it down following the termination of the National State of Disaster this week. President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the National State of Disaster on Monday, more than two years after it was first declared in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The “Mask Up” billboard was erected at the well-known Long Street location to raise awareness from the start of the pandemic. Independent Outdoor Media (IOM) managing director Brent Dyssell who erected the billboard said it was among 26 others he had put up as part of playing his part in “raising awareness precautions that should be taken during the Covid-19 pandemic”. The billboards will be removed following the termination of the National State of Disaster.

“IOM is immensely proud to have been able to use in particular the Long Street platform to positively reach as far as we were able both locally and internationally over the two year pandemic. “The president in the very beginning called on all South Africans to play our part, and in this regard, with what IOM has at its disposal, I believe we were able to achieve this” he said. Dyssell, who erected the signs using money from his own pocket, said it was his contribution to Cape Town.

“IOM was responsible for the largest privately funded Covid-19 awareness campaign in the whole of South Africa, all of which I did down here in Cape Town, using 27 billboards in total including the poster child at the top of Long Street. “I paid for it all, that was my contribution to Cape Town. To the city of my birth and the place I call home. “The vast majority of artworks we put up were provided by Western Cape Health Department, in all languages, placed in some of the most Covid-19 infected areas of Cape Town.

“I am aware as a result of the President’s announcement that the current ’Mask Up’ artwork at the top of Long Street has now run its full public awareness course, and will need to come down in support of that,“ he said. Dyssell has however been at loggerheads with the City of Cape Town over the Long Street sign and structures, which they reportedly said was in contravention of a Signage By-law. The matter landed at the Western Cape High Court.