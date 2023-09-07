Mass animal sterilisation project launched in Macassar and Eerste River

The City, together with the Cape Animal Welfare Forum (Cawf), have launched the annual mass animal sterilisation project in Macassar and Eerste River. The project marks a decade of collaboration between the City and Cawf to sterilise thousands of pets and curb unwanted litters.

Since the start of the project in 2013, 14 842 animals have been sterilised at a cost of just over R6 million. Cawf chairperson Karen de Klerk said members of the organisations began the 2023 City-funded sterilisation project this month. De Klerk said this year’s project was “a positive intervention in support of healthier communities”.

Reducing the number of unwanted litters also reduced the burden placed on welfare organisations, she said. The 12 members of Cawf that will sterilise 1 500 animals are the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Animal Rescue Organisation, Animal Anti-Cruelty League, Help a Paw, Glen Graze, Giving is Living, Mdzananda, Animal Welfare Society Helderberg, Animal Welfare Society of SA, Vetsol, Envirovet and The Outreach Programme. Mayco member for community services and health, Patricia van der Ross, said the City was proud to continue the long-standing relationship with the partners.