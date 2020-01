Massive rain boost to Garden Route dam brings joy and strife









The George municipality said 95% of affected drains were blocked by illegal materials and rubbish. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – As the drought-stricken Garden Route welcomed heavy rains over the past few days, authorities received a flood of calls regarding overflowing stormwater drains. The municipality said 95% of affected drains were blocked by illegal materials and rubbish. In a water update yesterday the municipality said the Garden Route Dam had received a massive boost from the rain, with the level increasing from 65.4% to 91.56%. Rainfall received since January 16 measured 158.3mm. Section 2b water restrictions currently still apply in George and surrounding areas.

Municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said that although heavy rainfall raised the level of the Garden Route Dam, at the same time it highlighted complications caused by illegal dumping of material into stormwater drains.

“One of the main reasons for blocked drains and sewage spills is the wrong stuff being flushed down toilets or thrown into manholes. Items that should not be flushed down toilets include baby nappies, sanitary pads and tampons, newspapers, cloth and fabric, fatty food or fat.

“Regular items that municipal staff have to clear from manholes include branches, tyres, rocks and other solid items which are suspected to have been dropped in mainly by children getting up to mischief,” Edwards-Klose said.

“Dumping of waste is dangerous and a health hazard. Waste should be collected in refuse bags and placed for collection on waste removal days. Builders rubble and waste not suitable for bags must be dropped at the municipal refuse site on the R102.”

Report illegal dumping to law enforcement on 0448016350 or email [email protected]

Report sewerage complaints to civil engineering services on 0448019262/66 during office hours or 0448016300 after hours.

Report water leaks and burst pipes to 0448019262 or after hours at 0448016300.

Report contraventions of water restrictions on 0800424277. Fines may apply.