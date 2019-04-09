Amy Hiss: Supplied by UWC.

HER research - “The Struggle of Africanised identities at formerly white schools” - has earned UWC student Amy Hiss a Master’s degree in linguistics. Her thesis - “A multi-modal discourse analysis of bodies-in-protest on Twitter: Case of Souci Girls’ High School” - investigated the censoring and erasure of African language, hair and comportment that emanated from the learners in protest.

“My research was situated within the era of Fallism and decoloniality in pedagogy in South Africa; it’s about the protest of young black female learners at a former model-C school in Cape Town,” she said.

She paid particular attention to the school’s code of conduct, other documentation and the online protest of the black learners and how racism was perpetuated within the discourse of the school’s policy.

Hiss said her work has also allowed her to realise that in South Africa, identity and language is one of the tools that enable a more successful and healthy society.

She said if her research can contribute to the realisation of this, then “we as a country, are one step closer to changing the narrative for future generations.”

She was born and raised in Elsies River and regards her childhood as a fair one.

She said her time as a student opened her eyes to the reality of privilege; including her own.

“I never really experienced the financial difficulties that other students experienced and having a father who is a professor here (UWC) kind of made the higher education experience less stressful.

“I realised that I could either allow privilege that I have to be my greatest downfall or that it could be the greatest tool that I had in allowing me to grow academically and as an individual,” Hiss said.

“To graduate, walking across the stage for me is not only about challenges that I have overcome, but how those challenges have shaped and strengthened me and helped me understand that I am capable of achieving,” she said.

