Masutha appointed to steer rocky Robben Island Museum council









Advocate Michael Masutha Picture: Supplied Cape Town – The Robben Island Museum (RIM) has welcomed the appointment of a new council chairperson, advocate Michael Masutha. A former Justice and Correctional Services minister, Masutha was officially appointed chairperson yesterday. Masutha is currently on a two-day visit in Cape Town to meet the RIM management and company secretary to receive a briefing on various pertinent matters affecting RIM as well as to undergo an induction as a new council member at RIM headquarters, together with a recently appointed additional council member to the RIM council, Louisa Mabe, RIM said in a statement on Thursday. “I’d like to extend my sincerest gratitude to the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa, for the confidence vested in me to carry the baton of good governance and uphold RIM’s institutional values. "A special thank you to the RIM council, collectively, for their support since my appointment as a member and chairperson; and most importantly, to deputy chairperson Mr Khensani Maluleke for his indelible contribution during his tenure as acting chairperson.

“As I take up the role of RIM chairperson, I am aware of the various challenges that RIM is confronted with at this stage, and part of my visit is to ensure that the necessary arrangements are made for council, at its earliest opportunity, to consider and deal with some of these challenges and I intend to support RIM’s mission and vision as a National Museum and World Heritage Site,” said Masutha.

Last month, the former acting chairperson assured members of the public that a process was under way in addressing matters related to the Forensic Investigation Report into the management of RIM and that an update would be shared in the new year.

In addition, the new chairperson, following consultation with the minister in December 2019, undertook to prioritise consideration of the said report by ensuring that council, at its earliest opportunity, considers and disposes matters arising there from; including the alleged irregularities and malfeasance that the report addresses itself to, RIM said.

Once council has fully considered the report and deliberated on it accordingly, it would be in a better position to take the public into confidence in response to its findings and recommendations, it added.

Last month, the Cape Times reported that the Ex-Political Prisoners Association (Eppa) welcomed the “cleaning up” of the RIM board after Mthethwa had announced a permanent RIM chairperson would soon be appointed.

This after Mthethwa had axed Bernadette Muthien as chairperson, who filled the position for roughly five months.

Masutha and Mabe were then appointed to replace Muthien and Dr Gregory Houston, a chief research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council, who resigned as a board member in November.

Under the leadership of Muthien, Mthethwa said, the council “could not function properly due to conflicting views among council members on how the affairs of council should be managed”.

The decision also followed calls from the Eppa for the dissolution of the entire board, citing corruption.

On November 28, Mthethwa called a meeting in line with the audi alteram partem, where all sides are heard before any decision is taken regarding issues plaguing the RIM council.

Ministry spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said discussions during the meeting were robust and frank.

“The department wishes to place on record that, in the heat of the said discussions, Ms Muthien decided to walk out of the meeting.

"The department viewed her conduct as unbecoming of a council member, let alone a chairperson of council who is expected to maintain the highest professional standards and to lead by example.

“The department understood Ms Muthien’s actions in leaving the meeting before time as the culmination of her expressed desire to resign as she had previously informed the minister before the commencement of the meeting,” Magaqa said.

“Considering the events, the department resolved to relieve her of her appointment as a council member and chairperson of the RIM. A letter in this regard has been issued to Muthien,” Magaqa added.

Muthien said: “I was not dismissed as chairperson of Robben Island Museum council as reported in the media. Instead I had offered to resign, given the challenges of good governance, some of which are contained in the DSAC-Morar Investigation Reports.

“The chairperson is held accountable for the board or council, and for the conduct of the institution. I felt deeply compromised by these apparent irregularities, professionally and ethically, and hence I in principle offered the minister my resignation.”

Eppa secretary-general Mpho Masemola said: “The new appointments were in line with the implementation of the investigation report by Masutha. Masutha will look at the legal processes of the implementation.

“The council’s key strategy is to implement all Eppa grievances based on the investigation report.”

Cape Times



