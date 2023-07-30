Maties expert appointed sport physician for the Netball World Cup 2023​

Stellenbosch University’s (SU) Institute of Sport and Exercise Medicine​ (ISEM) academic Dr Karen Schwabe has been appointed as the Spar Proteas Netball team​’s sport physician for the Netball World Cup 2023​. Schwabe has more than 20 years’ experience of working within the sports medicine field, including all the pre-screening and medical care of the Proteas up to the World Cup.

The Netball World Cup 2023​ started in Cape Town on July 28 and will end on August 6. Schwabe said working with athletes, teams and events is always exciting. “Among others, I was part of previous Olympic, Youth Olympic and Commonwealth Games; Western Province and Stormers rugby; Springbok Sevens teams; the Fifa World Cup (2010); the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup (2023); and the Australian Netball Team. I was also Head of medical services for numerous Two Oceans Marathons. In 2022 I assisted the Proteas with their medical screening for the Commonwealth Games and following this, they asked me to join them earlier this year,” she said.

Schwabe obtained her medical degree (MBChB) at SU, after which she did an MPhil in sport and exercise and a PhD in human biology/exercise science at UCT. Among her key roles as team doctor is to prevent injuries and illness during the World Cup period. “Firstly, each player undergoes a very detailed medical screening a few months before the event. This includes a full medical and musculoskeletal screen. Various specific tests are done, such as a range of blood tests and electrocardiograms. Then the medical findings are addressed. Common deficiencies in female athletes include iron and vitamin D deficiencies. Weaknesses in the musculoskeletal system are addressed by giving the players specific rehabilitation programmes to follow.