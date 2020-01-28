Maties makes Athlone matriculant's engineering dream come true after NSFAS snag









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Star Athlone pupil Noorul Ansar Taliep is now one step closer to fulfilling his dream of becoming a chemical engineer after Stellenbosch University (SU) offered him a support bursary to start his higher education journey. Taliep’s dream of studying chemical engineering at the institution was hanging in the balance after a National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) official allegedly never processed his application. This left Taliep frustrated as SU had accepted him to further his studies there and the scheme was the only way he could afford to register and get accommodation. Taliep said he completed his NSFAS application in August, but had trouble uploading his consent form. In an email Taliep shared with the Cape Times, an official responded: “Thank you for contacting NSFAS. Please send the missing documents to the following email: [email protected]

“Should you require further assistance in this regard, please do not hesitate to contact the NSFAS contact centre.”

But Taliep said he waited in vain for a response, and watched others who applied along with him receive confirmation of NSFAS assistance.

Noorul Taliep Picture: Supplied

After publishing Taliep’s story last week, the Cape Times was inundated with calls and emails from people who wanted to assist him.

SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen said: “The university has reached out to Mr Taliep and shared with him the good news that he will be receiving a support bursary while we await feedback from NSFAS.

“The bursary will cover his registration costs, card activation, deposits needed to move into residence and a food quota loaded on to his student card. It is uncertain when NSFAS will be able to confirm his application.”

Viljoen said assisting Taliep was in line with one of the university’s core strategic themes, “A Transformative Student Experience”.

“We welcome Mr Taliep into the Matie fold and trust that he will make a success of his studies pursuing his dream to study engineering at the university,” he said.

Taliep said he was excited about his new journey and moved to the Dagbreek residence on Saturday.

“I want to thank SU for making me one of their own and the people who showed interest. I will continue to work hard and not disappoint them. I am so happy.”

Taliep bagged five distinctions: Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, English Home Language, Afrikaans First Additional Language and Life Orientation. He obtained more than 75% in his other two subjects.

