Taliep’s dream of studying chemical engineering at the institution was hanging in the balance after a National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) official allegedly never processed his application.
This left Taliep frustrated as SU had accepted him to further his studies there and the scheme was the only way he could afford to register and get accommodation.
Taliep said he completed his NSFAS application in August, but had trouble uploading his consent form.
In an email Taliep shared with the Cape Times, an official responded: “Thank you for contacting NSFAS. Please send the missing documents to the following email: [email protected]