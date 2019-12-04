The Hippocampus team of 30 medical students began their journey at Vioolsdrif and arrived at Vanrhynsdorp yesterday. They aim to cycle 1 000km in eight days.
This is the second team to undertake the trip after a group of five students raised R60 000 last year.
They established the Nkululeko Fund, named after one of the team who recently learnt how to cycle.
Cycling for the second time, Breda Reed said the project was initiated after they noticed that students had equal opportunities, but not equal resources to benefit from those opportunities.