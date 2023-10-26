Matric IT exam a success in Western Cape

The information technology (IT) exam, written by 1 000 candidates in the Western Cape on Wednesday, proceeded smoothly without issue, the provincial Education Department said.
The practical exam followed the computer applications technology exam on Tuesday, which also went without incident for the 11 731 candidates.
“The IT exam also proceeded smoothly with no issues.
“Great work all round by our officials and schools,” the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said.
Meanwhile, the National Senior Certificate (NSC) written exams will begin on Monday, October 30, with a total of 66 831 candidates in the province writing English Home Language, First Additional Language, or Second Additional Language in the morning sitting.
A total of 123 exam papers will be written during the exam period, which ends on December 5 with agricultural technology.
Cape Times