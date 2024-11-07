Matric pupil arrested inside exam venue, minister reports

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube hailed the good progress in the administration of the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams including swift response to incidents reported. As of Wednesday, 104 of the 181 question papers have been written by candidates.

However, this has not happened without challenges. Irregularities such as cellphones and crib notes were found and confiscated from a “very small number” of learners, and an investigation is under way. There was also a learner who could not finish their paper as they were arrested inside an exam venue as a suspect in an armed robbery case. KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga faced disruptions caused by inclement weather.

While contingency plans were put in place to ensure candidates could still write the exams, in Gqeberha, 319 learners could not sit for their Computer Applications Technology (CAT) paper 1. They were unable to leave their residential areas due to floods but will be given a rewrite opportunity on November 28. Gwarube briefed Parliament on Wednesday on the progress of the NSC exams.

“We experienced power outages in some areas and back up generators were relied on for learners to complete their exam papers. “There were delays in the start of the examination due to technical problems. “Candidates’ work that could not be retrieved will be allowed to rewrite the examination.

“Five schools in the Jan Kempdorp area were affected by a taxi strike where five routes were blocked, however, all candidates from the schools were able to write their exams. “There was protest action in Limpopo, however, with the help of SAPS, matric candidates were escorted to the school and were able to write. Candidates who took ill wrote in hospital. Exam writing conditions (were) established in the hospital with a district official as the invigilator,” said Gwarube.

In terms of administrative irregularities, two imposter candidates were detected and arrested for attempting to take an exam on behalf of candidates. Unregistered candidates are allowed to write pending the outcome of the investigation to confirm the reasons for the non-registration. In the Northern Cape, a candidate was stabbed in the hand and was allowed a scribe.

DBE Director-General Mathanzima Mweli said the worst penalty for irregularity is being barred from writing exams for a period of three years. “From the distribution of exam papers to the management of security and supervision, our dedicated teams are actively monitoring each phase of the exam process,” said Gwarube. The minister also expressed sadness over the “horrific” rape incident of five high school Grade 12 learners by intruders while studying in a rented home that serves as a boarding house in Mqhekezweni village, near Mthatha.