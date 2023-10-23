Matric pupils ready for 2023 final exams

The 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams are set to get under way on Tuesday, with 11 731 candidates sitting for the computer applications technology exam in the Western Cape. On Wednesday, 1 000 candidates will write information technology.

A total of 76 903 candidates will write the NSC exams in the province this year. Of these, 64 105 are full-time candidates and 12 798 are part-time candidates. The written exams start on Monday, October 30, with a total of 66 831 candidates writing English home language, first additional language, or second additional Language.

A total of 123 exam papers will be written during the exam period, which ends on December 5 with agricultural technology. Education MEC David Maynier said mathematical literacy will be written by the most candidates, with 51 575 candidates. In contrast, four subjects have a single candidate writing in the Western Cape: isiZulu home language, isiZulu first additional language, Portuguese first additional language, and Telugu second additional language.

Thirteen candidates will complete the South African Sign Language home language exam. “We appeal to everyone in the Western Cape to treat our matrics as the VIPs of our province for the next few weeks. We do not want to see their futures compromised by the selfish actions of the few,” said Maynier. “We are also mindful of the impact of the ongoing load shedding, and assure our matrics that we have the necessary protocols in place for exams to continue in the case of both scheduled and unscheduled power outages.”