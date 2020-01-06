Tomorrow, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will announce the National Senior Certificate Examination results and MECs will release results for their provinces on Wednesday.
Matric results for the Independent Examinations Board exams will be released tomorrow as well.
Motshekga on Friday briefed President Cyril Ramaphosa on the results.
This followed South Africa's Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training, Umalusi, approving the country's 2019 national examination results. The body said the examinations went smoothly without any systemic irregularities.