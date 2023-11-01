Matzikama Municipality residents desperate call for basic services

The ANC has accused the Matzikama municipality led by a DA/Freedom Front Plus coalition, of failing to deliver basic services to residents, following the desperate plight of Vredendal and Vanrhysdorp residents who have been without water for six days. Vredendal resident Salvester Coetzee said the water crisis was impacting their livelihoods.

“The current water crisis has been evading this administration and we have witnessed the lack of political will shown by the DA/ FF Plus-led coalition. This is a matter of utmost importance that affects the very essence of our community’s well-being, persisting for over six days. “Our right to clean and accessible water is non-negotiable. It is a fundamental necessity for life, and it is the duty of our elected officials to ensure its availability. The water crisis that has gripped our community for the past few days is an affront to this fundamental right,” he said. A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity said a contractor working on installing a new pump line inadvertently broke an existing pipe.

“What makes this crisis particularly concerning is its recurrence. Not long ago, the region was without water for nine days, attracting national attention and requiring humanitarian intervention by NGOs like Gift of the Givers, who supplied emergency drinking water. “Adding insult to injury is the local government’s failure to communicate effectively with the public. “The tolerance for platitudes and empty promises is wearing thin,” the resident added.

FF Plus provincial spokesperson Lennit Max said a contractor was appointed to replace old pipes and, in the process, damaged other pipes. “Another contractor was appointed to proceed with the work and to repair the damaged pipes. “There was also vandalism on other water infrastructure, which is getting the necessary attention. Hence, the water shortage is not a result of poor service delivery as portrayed by the ANC.