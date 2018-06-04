Cape Town - Outgoing UCT vice-chancellor Max Price has rejected Professor Elelwani Ramugondo’s version of events that he had apparently told her he was shocked at her disappointment following her unsuccessful application for the deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching post.

This, according to her, was because Price had thought the only reason she had applied for the position was because the Black Academic Caucus (BAC) had nominated her. Ramugondo is challenging UCT’s process in appointing Lis Lange to the position.

In the looming legal battle, Ramugondo is being supported by the BAC, a collective of black academics committed to transformation in higher education. UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the institution further “rejects the claim that the process was unfair and that the unsuccessful candidate was not seriously and properly considered by the selection committee”.

“This is simply not factual. The insinuation that Dr Price personally could block an appointment is inaccurate. The process simply does not allow it with a selection committee of over 20 independent representatives. Dr Price was also not the chair of the committee,” said Moholola.

“UCT reiterates that we believe the selection process was rigorous, fair and transparent. The selection committee included representatives of multiple constituencies and was demographically very well represented. The committee agreed overwhelmingly that the successful candidate was appropriately qualified and deserving of the job.”

Outgoing UCT vice-chancellor Max Price

Responding to Moholola, Ramugondo said that about two hours after the interview the chair of the selection committee, Sipho Pityana, informed her that her application had been unsuccessful.

“We met face to face as he delivered the news. Dr Max Price called me the following day, and over the phone said a few interesting things, also expressing shock that I was disappointed at having been unsuccessful, as he was under the impression that I only applied because I was nominated by the Black Academic Caucus,” she said.

Ramugondo said Price’s comments gave her the impression that her nomination and application was not seriously and properly considered.

She said the court will decide on the merits of the case.

