Cape Town – Former UCT vice-chancellor Max Price has remained tight-lipped after a scathing report established under him found that racism exists at UCT, and is aided and abetted by poor management systems. Last week the Institutional Reconciliation and Transformation Commission (IRTC) released its final report, which found racism at UCT goes beyond attitudes and beliefs and is aided by poor management systems, which administratively result in discrimination on a racial basis.

The commission was mandated to look into institutional culture and practices, including issues of decolonisation, transformation, unjust discrimination and amnesty for students following #RhodesMustFall, #FeesMustFall and Shackville protests throughout 2015 and 2016.

Price told the Cape Times he was in London and had not seen the report. After the Cape Times forwarded him the report, he said: "For now I am leaving it for the University Executive and Council to respond to the report.”

The IRTC said the response of university management to the protests was inadequate and inappropriate.

“Instead of handling the protests with understanding and sensitivity, university management was predominantly preoccupied with removing students from the sites they were occupying, without giving due consideration to their needs, motivations and reasons for their actions,” the commission found.

Shackville TRC welcomed the commission’s findings. “We acknowledge that for many, this report represents a significant moment in the university’s history - an acknowledgement that perhaps it wasn’t all for nothing.”

However, they found the commission’s response to several of the fundamental tensions - private security, outstanding cases, accountability of the executive and the framing of protesters - to be severely lacking.

“It is made to appear as if management simply needed to understand the students and their motivations We are of the view that the university executive knew precisely what they were doing and could reasonably anticipate the consequences of their actions,” Shackville TRC said.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the IRTC steering committee will continue to engage with its constituencies and make a final recommendation to the June meeting of UCT’s Council.

“There is an acknowledgement that the context in 2015, 2016 and 2017 was complex, raising very serious challenges for all universities.

"Many lessons were learnt. The UCT executive will give appropriate consideration to the report and comment in due course,” he said.

