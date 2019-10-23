The Department of Local Government had launched a probe after concerns were raised following an all-expenses-paid trip to Indonesia for Booysen and a delegation by the ISCC group of companies in September last year.
In April, Garden Route District Municipality announced that ISCC’s investment company, LEN24, was to be awarded a 50-year lease to manage and upgrade the De Hoek and Calitzdorp Spa resorts.
Local Government head of department Graham Paulse said: “The allegations were investigated and it was determined that there is no basis on which to conclude that fraud, maladministration, corruption and/or failure to adhere to a statutory obligation has occurred.”
Booysen could not be reached. It emerged that the land was subject to a land claim and belonged to the Kannaland Municipality, according to the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform.