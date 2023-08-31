Mayor pledges to address peaceful protesters issues

Informal settlement residents in the Swellendam area marched to the local municipality protesting over the lack of delivery of basic services, including sanitation and electricity tariffs. The peaceful demonstration held on Wednesday saw a high law enforcement presence after destructive protest action about two weeks ago.

Businesses were looted, infrastructure damaged and the municipality’s main building was also set alight. A memorandum of demands was handed to mayor Francois du Rand, calling for the municipality to amend the withdrawal of the Indigent Policy, remedy issues of public participation and bring back the 50 and 20 free electricity units for residents. “Swellendam Municipality must uphold the rule of law, not only when it suits it, but also where citizens are affected. We demand with immediate effect that Swellendam Municipality removes the unregulated R11.62 added (to municipal accounts) for potholes to subsidise the Infrastructure Department.

The link to property values must be entirely abolished and electricity block tariffs must be removed and made the same for all non-indigent users,” said Rian Jonas. Jonas said the municipality had received R41 million for the indigent grant from the national government for the 2023/2024 year, and they therefore believed that there was enough money for the provision of free electricity units for those who qualified. “Pensioners should automatically receive rebates that must include free units similar to indigent, and fixed charges and levies should be waived for pensioners. The long queues and red tape, draining pensioners when they repeatedly having to reapply for their rebate, are shameful.”