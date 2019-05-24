Not only did Esethu Mcinjana spend Sunday night in a police cell, she missed her job interview and a chance at employment. Photo: Ella Ndongeni/GroundUp

Cape Town – Mayor Dan Plato has urged the victim of alleged wrongful arrest in Sea Point, Esethu Mcinjana, from Blue Downs, to open a case with the Police Ombud. "While the South African Police Service does not report to the City of Cape Town and comment is awaited from the SAPS regarding the alleged wrongful arrest of Ms Esethu Mcinjana, the City has already reported the matter to the Western Cape Police Ombudsman for a full investigation," Plato said on Friday.

"I would like to urge Ms Mcinjana to please contact the Ombudsman’s Office and personally report her unfortunate incident for investigation.

"From the video that has been posted online and the claims that have been made by Ms Mcinjana, I am concerned about the alleged conduct of the SAPS.

"While the SAPS have a duty to protect our communities, they also have a duty to conduct themselves professionally and to treat all suspects respectfully. The SAPS is a National Government entity and the City has no authority over it."

GroundUp reported that the 23-year-old Mcinjana is considering suing the police and approaching the Human Rights Commission. She was arrested after sitting on a bench in Sea Point and taking selfies at 9.20am on Sunday while waiting to go for a job interview.

Shen then ended up being locked in a cell for the night for allegedly being in possession of “vehicle breaking” implements.

She had taken a video, which clearly shows the police officers who were searching her bag, a Sergeant Smith and Constable Prince.

She said Smith found her house keys with a gate remote switch in the bag. Smith is heard saying in Afrikaans on the video, “I found what I need to.”

Mcinjana said: “She said I used the remote to rob people’s cars. I tried to explain that the remote wasn’t even working, but I was using it as a key holder.”

She was taken to Sea Point police station, handcuffed and put into a cell. She said she was only given her phone at 4pm to tell her mother where she was.

She was told she was a car break-in suspect. The police still have her gate remote and keys.

Mcinjana said some of the officers at the station told her that the way she was being treated was wrong.

When her mother, Margaret Mcina, called the police station, she was told it was too late to see her daughter that day and must come in the morning.

“When I went the next morning, I was only given three minutes to speak to her,” said Margaret.

Sea Point SAPS spokesperson Captain Elizabeth Munro said Mcinjana had been found to be in possession of “vehicle breaking” implements. However, Munro said, there were “no prospects of successful prosecution as discussed with the senior prosecutor”.

Mcinjana said: “I feel violated and angry. Someone I expected would protect me, a police officer, treated me in that way and ignored my rights. I spent a night in a holding cell. For what?”

Mcinjana said she was released at 3pm on Monday.

Plato added: "It must be stated that members of the public are not prohibited from taking photos of uniform law enforcement personnel.

"The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, has previously circulated a memo reminding the City’s own law enforcement officers that it is within the rights of members of the public to take photos of staff in their uniform.

"I would like to urge the National Government to do the same for its law enforcement personnel. The City is an inclusive and caring city and we cannot allow our residents to be treated disrespectfully.

"The Western Cape Police Ombudsman can be contacted on 021 483 0669 or [email protected] The Ombud seeks to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of police services and to improve relations between the SAPS and the communities by investigating complaints of police inefficiency and/ or a breakdown of relations between the SAPS and any community."