Cape Town – Banyana Banyana assistant coach Thinasonke Mbuli has been appointed head coach of UWC’s women football team, a move hailed as “a transformation success story” for the institution. Mbuli, who is also the head coach of the University Sport SA (USSA) women’s football team, has signed a three-year contract with UWC, taking over from Nathan Peskin, whose contract expired at the end of last year.

UWC sports director Mandla Gagayi said the appointment was in line with goal six of UWC’s institutional operation plan 2016 to 2020: enhancing UWC’s standing and profile.

He said Mbuli would undoubtedly strengthen women’s football at the university.

“This is also a transformation success for UWC and UWC sport because we believe women must be given opportunity, space, authority and power to take charge of their sport,” Gagayi said.

In addition to her appointment as Banyana Banyana assistant coach in 2017 and being the head coach of the USSA women’s team since 2016 - duties she performs on a part-time basis - she has also served as the coach of her alma mater - Durban University of Technology - where she obtained her degree in sports management.

Gagayi said many women’s football teams had come to recognise the need for women coaches.

Mbuli joins UWC at an exciting time after UWC Ladies FC earned a spot in the National Women’s Leagu, which is set to be established in April.

“UWC has a good women’s team which has always finished in the top four at USSA games. For me this is a new challenge in a new province and in a new environment, and I’m excited and looking forward to it,” said Mbuli.

“As a new coach. I don’t want to put pressure on the team and start promising trophies. But I can safely say the kind of quality and the brand of football we will dish out is the one that the University community will be proud of. And I believe that good football results will come on their own.”

She played as a midfielder for various local clubs in KwaZulu-Natal including Durban Ladies FC and Sunflower Women’s FC.

She has also represented USSA at the Students World Games in South Korea in 2003 and in Turkey two years later.

“It was then that I noticed that I can make a career out football,” she said.

