McKenzie says car spinning has potential to be multi-billion sport

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has defended his department’s R5 million investment in the sport of car spinning, saying it has the potential to turn into a billion-dollar sporting industry. McKenzie said spinning is an entertaining, engaging and increasingly popular motorsport that has been developed on the streets of South Africa.

“We have an opportunity with this sport to create a popular, global export and be recognised as a country for this property. It has the potential to turn into a multi-billion-dollar sporting industry that could rival major sports elsewhere in the world. “There are very few things we can say similar things about,” he said. McKenzie was responding to IFP MP Bhekiziwe Luthuli who asked about factors that motivated his department to invest R5 million in the sport of car spinning and how the decision aligned with the broader strategic goals of his department in promoting sports development and inclusivity.

In his response, the Minister said his department and the Ministry were excited that corporate sponsors have already seen the potential of the sport and more sponsors are showing interest to get involved. McKenzie also said spinning offered a positive outlet in many communities that were badly affected by crime and other social ills. “So the decision is driven by the need to let young people have more positive options through sport in general and spinning in this case. However, it is a sport with broad appeal and is attracting people from all races, socio-economic backgrounds and other demographic markers.”

He stated that his department was looking to remove any negative stigma that may currently exist around the sport, including concerns around health and safety. “We are working with Motorsport South Africa on how best to achieve this. We see the sport of spinning as a way... to address many social ills throughout the country,” McKenzie said. Soon after his appointment to the cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 30, the Minister vowed to put car spinning at the top of his agenda.

“I am going to make sure I keep my promise that I am not only going to legalise but create opportunities behind the motorsport of car spinning,” he said. During his budget speech in July, McKenzie said he was encouraged that the department has responded warmly to his personal enthusiasm for the emerging motorsport of spinning, which was to be recognised, formalised and professionalised with his department’s assistance. In a recent parliamentary response, McKenzie said his department has started engaging with Motorsport South Africa to formalise car spinning to grow it as a recognized sporting discipline.